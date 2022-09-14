(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Malaysia's natural rubber production increased about 21.2 percent to 38,006 tons in July from 31,369 tons in June, official data showed Wednesday.

Year-on-year comparison showed that the production of natural rubber decreased 21.8 percent from 48,610 tons a year ago, the Department of Statistics Malaysia said in a statement.

Total stocks of natural rubber in July also fell 20.1 percent to 224,591 tons as compared to 281,051 tons in June. Malaysia's exports of natural rubber amounted to 53,771 tons in July, down 8.4 percent as against 58,685 tons in June.

China remained the main destination for natural rubber exports, which accounted for 48.1 percent of Malaysia's total exports in July, followed by Germany at 6.4 percent, the United States at 4.2 percent, Finland at 3.8 percent and Pakistan at 3 percent.

Domestic consumption of natural rubber in July increased 33.7 percent to 35,130 tons from 26,276 tons a year earlier.

Month-on-month comparison showed a decrease of 3.3 percent from 36,316 tons in the last month. Rubber glove industry was the main industry for the use of natural rubber at 24,885 tons.