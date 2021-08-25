KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Malaysia's near-term economy continues to face challenges as the leading index which acts as an indicator of the future movement of the overall economy eased to 0.5 percent in June, from 6.9 percent in May, official data showed Wednesday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement, the growth of the leading index in June was mainly contributed by real imports of other basic precious and other non-ferrous metals driven by the import of copper-based metals.

However, the leading index declined 2.8 percent month-on-month, reflected by the reduction in all of the leading index components, mainly the number of housing units approved.

"The leading index indicates that Malaysia's near-term economic prospect continues to face challenges.

This is in line with the forecasts by international and national agencies that expect a slower economic outlook for Malaysia in 2021," said DOSM.

However, it opined that positive impacts from various government initiatives to support business continuity, along with the progress of COVID-19 vaccination rates may stimulate the business confidence and hence support the economic recovery.

Meanwhile, the coincident index, which reflects the current economic activity, posted a negative 3 percent in June following the implementation of another round of Movement Control Order in May to contain the pandemic.

It further decreased to negative 6.3 percent month-on-month as against a decline of 1.3 percent recorded in the preceding month, due to the noticeable decline in capacity utilization in the manufacturing sector.