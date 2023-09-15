Open Menu

Malaysia's Oil, Gas Production Decline In Q2

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Malaysia's oil, gas production decline in Q2

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) --:The production of crude oil and condensate and natural gas in Malaysia declined in the second quarter of 2023, contracted by 3.3 percent and 3.7 percent respectively, official data showed on Friday.

The production of crude oil and condensate in Malaysia dropped by 3.3 percent year-on-year, with a production value of 45.

5 million barrels in the second quarter of 2023. The contraction was influenced by the continuous decline in crude oil production by a negative 7.9 percent.

On the other hand, the production of natural gas amounted to 676.6 billion cubic feet in this quarter, which shrank 3.7 percent after nine months on the increasing trend.

In comparison with the previous quarter, production of crude oil and condensate and natural gas declined by 5.6 percent and 7.7 percent, respectively. E

Related Topics

Oil Malaysia Gas Billion Million

Recent Stories

Babar Azam optimistic about recovery of Naseem Sha ..

Babar Azam optimistic about recovery of Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf for World Cup

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 06 India Vs. Bangla ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 06 India Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Sports Council to organise Mountain Bike Rac ..

Dubai Sports Council to organise Mountain Bike Race in collaboration with Dubai ..

2 hours ago
 Pak-US relations vital for regional stability, Int ..

Pak-US relations vital for regional stability, Int’l peace: Masood

2 hours ago
 Sri Lanka win a last-ball thriller to qualify for ..

Sri Lanka win a last-ball thriller to qualify for the Asia Cup 2023 final agains ..

2 hours ago
 Erica Robin becomes first Miss Universe Pakistan, ..

Erica Robin becomes first Miss Universe Pakistan, heads to global stage

3 hours ago
Georgetown University, ranked 22 in USA, launches ..

Georgetown University, ranked 22 in USA, launches Executive MBA programme in UAE

3 hours ago
 ATC grants bail to PTI President Pervez Elahi in J ..

ATC grants bail to PTI President Pervez Elahi in Judicial Complex vandalism case

3 hours ago
 ADAFSA implements integrated strategy to develop d ..

ADAFSA implements integrated strategy to develop date palm cultivation, producti ..

3 hours ago
 Torkham border reopens after nine-day Closure

Torkham border reopens after nine-day Closure

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of El Salvador ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of El Salvador on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 ECP mandated body to decide timeline for general e ..

ECP mandated body to decide timeline for general elections in country: PM

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous