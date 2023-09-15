(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) --:The production of crude oil and condensate and natural gas in Malaysia declined in the second quarter of 2023, contracted by 3.3 percent and 3.7 percent respectively, official data showed on Friday.

The production of crude oil and condensate in Malaysia dropped by 3.3 percent year-on-year, with a production value of 45.

5 million barrels in the second quarter of 2023. The contraction was influenced by the continuous decline in crude oil production by a negative 7.9 percent.

On the other hand, the production of natural gas amounted to 676.6 billion cubic feet in this quarter, which shrank 3.7 percent after nine months on the increasing trend.

In comparison with the previous quarter, production of crude oil and condensate and natural gas declined by 5.6 percent and 7.7 percent, respectively. E