Malaysia's Oil, Gas Sector Remains Resilient In H2: Analysts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2023 | 01:50 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) --:Analysts have foreseen Malaysia's oil and gas sector to remain resilient in the second half of 2023, underpinned by steady oil prices.

MIDF Research said in its recent report that Malaysia's oil and gas upstream operations are expected to remain strong until the end of 2023, supported by stable crude oil and natural gas prices and the growing demand for petroleum products.

"In our local front, we are expecting the petroleum product trade to remain resilient, as the sector continues to recover in its upstream and downstream segments," said the research house.

However, it remained cautious about Malaysia's oil and gas downstream due to lower demand for certain petrochemicals caused by higher costs, volatile feedstock prices, and the El Nino climate.

MIDF is still bullish on crude oil prices in the long term, as globally, crude oil will still grow in demand amid the energy transition movement and inflationary pressures, as well as under the fundamentals of a tight crude oil supply and slower growth in inventory replenishment.

