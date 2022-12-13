(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) --:Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm oil producer, saw its palm oil stocks slip 4.98 percent from the previous month to 2.29 million tonnes in November, official data showed Tuesday.

According to the data from the industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil board, Malaysia's crude palm oil production in November fell 7.33 percent month on month to 1.68 million tonnes.

Meanwhile, palm oil exports rose 0.92 percent month on month to 1.52 million tonnes.