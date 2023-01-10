UrduPoint.com

Malaysia's Palm Oil Stocks Fall 4.09 Pct Month On Month In December

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Malaysia's palm oil stocks fall 4.09 pct month on month in December

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) --:-- Malaysia, the world's second largest palm oil producer, reported lower palm oil stocks last December, official data showed Tuesday.

According to the Malaysian Palm Oil board, Malaysia's palm oil stocks fell 4.09 percent to 2.

19 million tons in December 2022 from a month earlier.

Meanwhile, crude palm oil production in the country slipped 3.68 percent month on month to 1.62 million tonnes.

Palm oil exports, on the other hand, dropped by 3.48 percent month on month to 1.47 million tons.

Palm oil imports, however, grew 0.14 percent month on month to 47,114 tons.

