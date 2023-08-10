KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Malaysia's palm oil stocks rose 0.68 percent from the previous month to 1.73 million tons in July, official data showed Thursday.

According to the Malaysian Palm Oil board (MPOB), Malaysia's crude palm oil production also increased by 11.

21 percent month on month to 1.61 million tons.

Meanwhile, its palm oil exports for the month grew 15.55 percent month on month to 1.35 million tons.

The country's palm oil imports, on the other hand, fell 23.24 percent month on month to 103,837 tons.