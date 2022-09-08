UrduPoint.com

Malaysia's Population In Q2 Grows 0.2 Pct Yoy To 32.7 Mln

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Malaysia's population in Q2 grows 0.2 pct yoy to 32.7 mln

KUALA LUMPUR, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Malaysia's population in the second quarter grew 0.2 percent year on year to 32.7 million, official data showed Thursday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia said in a statement that among them, 30.2 million are citizens.

The ethnic Chinese population stood at 6.9 million, remained unchanged as compared to a year ago, but its proportion declined to 22.8 percent from 23 percent.

The Bumiputera, which includes the ethnic Malay population, rose to 21.1 million from 20.9 million a year earlier, and its proportion increased to 69.

9 percent from 69.6 percent.

The Indian population, on the other hand, remained unchanged at 2 million, with its proportion down 0.1 percentage point to 6.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the male population outnumbered the female with 17 million and 15.7 million respectively.

A total of 110,858 births were recorded in the second quarter, an increase of 0.2 percent as compared to a year ago.

At the same time, a total of 46,772 deaths were recorded in the second quarter, a decrease of 6.9 percent as compared to a year earlier.

