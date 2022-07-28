UrduPoint.com

Malaysia's Producer Price Index Eases To 10.9 Pct In June

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Malaysia's producer price index eases to 10.9 pct in June

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The growth in Malaysia's Producer price Index (PPI), which measures the prices of goods at factory gate, eased to 10.9 percent in June from 11.2 percent in May, official data showed Thursday.

All sectors recorded a double-digit increase except for utility sectors, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement.

The manufacturing sector, which is the highest weight in the PPI (81.6 percent), posted a 10 percent increase in June.

Although the sub-sectors from the manufacturing sector recorded a two-digit increase, the magnitude of the increase has slowed down, according to DOSM.

Meanwhile, the index for agriculture, forestry and fishing sectors recorded a slower double-digit increase of 18.

1 percent as compared to 29.8 percent in the same period a year ago.

Apart from being driven by the perennial crops index, fishing and logging in-dices also contributed to the increase in this sector during June.

The mining sector recorded an increase of 17.5 percent in June as opposed to 20.6 percent posted in May, mainly driven by increases in natural gas and crude oil in-dices.

In the second quarter, the PPI for local production posted an increase of 11.1 percent as compared to 10.2 percent in the first quarter.

The increase was led by mining (18.8 percent), agriculture, forestry and fishing (17.6 percent), manufacturing (10 percent) and water supply (1.5 percent) in-dices.

