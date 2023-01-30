UrduPoint.com

Malaysia's Producer Price Index Rises 3.5 Pct In December 2022

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Malaysia's producer price index rises 3.5 pct in December 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Malaysia's producer price index, which measures the prices of goods at factory gate, rose 3.5 percent in December 2022 as compared to 3.2 percent in November last year, official data showed Monday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia said in a statement all sectors indicated an increase except agriculture, forestry and fishing sectors.

According to the DOSM, the manufacturing sector increased 6.1 percent in December last year, underpinned by the growth of coke and refined petroleum products, computer, electronic and optical products and chemicals and chemical products.

Meanwhile, the mining sector expanded by 3.7 percent in December 2022.

The water supply and electricity and gas supply sectors also recorded an increase of 3.8 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

Agriculture, forestry and fishing sector, however, recorded a fall of 17.5 percent last month, dragged by the contraction in the index of growing of perennial crops.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Agriculture Price Malaysia November December Gas All

Recent Stories

DHA highlights &#039;Wayakom&#039; health initiati ..

DHA highlights &#039;Wayakom&#039; health initiative at Arab Health Exhibition & ..

6 minutes ago
 Emirates operates milestone demonstration flight p ..

Emirates operates milestone demonstration flight powered with 100% Sustainable A ..

29 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Stresses his Gratitude to Member ..

Secretary-General Stresses his Gratitude to Member States for Supporting OIC Ref ..

31 minutes ago
 Peshawar suicide attack: 32 people dead, 147 othe ..

Peshawar suicide attack: 32 people dead, 147 others injured

1 hour ago
 UAE President&#039;s visit to Pakistan postponed

UAE President&#039;s visit to Pakistan postponed

3 hours ago
 Naughty Boy announced as the Executive Producer fo ..

Naughty Boy announced as the Executive Producer for Peshawar Zalmi’s Main Anth ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.