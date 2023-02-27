UrduPoint.com

Malaysia's Producer Price Index Up 1.3 Pct In January

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2023 | 04:50 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :-- Malaysia's producer price index (PPI), which measures the prices of goods at the factory gate, inched up to 1.3 percent in January against 3.5 percent in December last year, official data showed Monday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that the manufacturing sector remained in position as the key driver of this index, increasing 4.5 percent, supported by the growth in the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products as well as the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products.

However, the agriculture, forestry and fishing sectors recorded a double-digit decrease of negative 20.9 percent in January this year, marking the 7th consecutive month of decline since July 2022.

