(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) --:The growth of Malaysia's Producer price Index (PPI), which measures the prices of goods at factory gate, eased to 7.6 percent in July from 10.9 percent in June, official data showed Monday.

It was attributed to the manufacturing index which grew 9.

9 percent, followed by the mining index that increased 9 percent, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the agriculture, forestry and fishing index, recorded a decrease of 10.3 percent in July.

Water supply and electricity and gas supply indices recorded an increase of 2.1 percent and 0.9 percent in July, respectively.

For a monthly comparison, PPI for local production posted a decline for the second consecutive month to record a negative 2.3 percent in July.