KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) --:Malaysia's exports of services surged 59.3 percent year on year to record 140.3 billion Ringgit (30.16 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2022, supported by travel, official data showed Thursday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that the favorable growth of exports was spearheaded by the resilient performance of travel, which witnessed a significant recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall, Malaysia's total trade in services increased by 39.4 percent year on year to 336.9 billion ringgit in 2022, contributing 18.8 percent to the country's gross domestic product.

Meanwhile, imports of services rose from 153.7 billion ringgit to 196.7 billion ringgit in 2022.

As services exports grew faster than imports, the deficit of international trade in services narrowed to 56.4 billion ringgit in 2022 from 65.7 billion ringgit in 2021.