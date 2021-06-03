KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported another 103 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, with the national total now at 3,096, the Health Ministry said.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that the victims ranged from 27 to 97-years-old, with the majority suffering from existing health complications.

This marks the second day with deaths being over 100, after 126 people were reported to have died on Wednesday.

Another 8,209 new COVID-19 infections were reported, of which 64 are imported and 8,145 more are local transmissions, bringing the national total to 595,374.

Some 7,049 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 508,947 or 85.5 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 83,331 active cases, 880 are being held in intensive care and 446 of those are in need of assisted breathing.