KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Malaysia's total funds raised hit a record high of 179.4 billion Ringgit (40.5 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2022, official data showed Monday.

The Securities Commission Malaysia said in a statement that the funding exceeded the five-year pre-pandemic average of 121.4 billion ringgit (27.4 billion dollars).

It also said the 2022 performance was achieved despite increased global market volatility and headwinds.

Globally, the capital market registered weaker performance in 2022 with the continued tightening of financial conditions in major markets, inflationary pressures and the repercussions of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, it said.

Chairman of the Securities Commission Malaysia Awang Adek Hussin said the Malaysian capital market remained orderly and continued to finance the economy.

He also said the continued resiliency of the Malaysian capital market highlighted the value of exercising prudence and shared accountability while capitalizing on growth prospects that arise.

"This approach allows the market to better manage risks,