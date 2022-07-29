UrduPoint.com

Malaysia's Total Trade Exceeds 449 Bln USD In 2021

Published July 29, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Malaysia's trade surpassed the 2- trillion-ringgit (449.16-billion-U.S. Dollar) mark last year, recovering from a decline in 2020 due to the COVID-19 containment measures, according to official data.

The trade rebounded 24.9 percent year-on-year in 2021, as compared to the 3.3 percent decrease in 2020, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's exports increased 26.1 percent year-on-year to 1.2 trillion Ringgit (269.49 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2021 thanks to the significant performances of both domestic exports and re-exports.

Consistent with the export performance, imports in 2021 also recorded a growth of 23.3 percent to hit the highest value of 987.3 billion ringgit (221.

73 billion U.S. dollars).

Meanwhile, trade balance remained in surplus for the 24th consecutive year since 1998 amounting to 253.7 billion ringgit (56.98 billion U.S. dollars), an increase of 38.4 percent from a year ago.

According to the DOSM, the rise in exports was mainly in accordance with the higher exports to China with a growth of 20.9 percent or 33.3 billion ringgit (7.48 billion U.S. dollars) following robust exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), manufacture of metal and electrical and electronic (E&E) products.

The surge in exports was led by E&E products, petroleum products, manufacture of metal, palm oil and palm oil-based agricultural products, rubber products, chemical and chemical products, palm oil-based manufactured products, as well as machinery, equipment and parts.

