Open Menu

Malaysia's Unemployment Rate Falls To 3.4 Pct In June

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Malaysia's unemployment rate falls to 3.4 pct in June

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Malaysia's unemployment rate edged down to 3.4 percent in June from 3.5 percent in the previous month, with unemployed people further reduced to 581,700 from 584,600, official data showed Thursday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that Malaysia's labor market remained stable in June, contributed by the continuous increase in the number of employed people.

Despite Malaysia's economic outlook being projected to expand moderately, it said the unemployed people in the country were on a downward trend.

According to the DOSM, the number of the employed in June remained on a positive trend, with a month-on-month increase of 0.2 percent to 16.31 million persons.

Therefore, the number of the labor force in June strengthened further by 0.2 percent to 16.89 million people.

Meanwhile, June's labor force participation rate (LFPR) was unchanged at 70 percent.

Related Topics

Malaysia June Market From Million

Recent Stories

US once again rejects 'cipher controversy', terms ..

US once again rejects 'cipher controversy', terms it false

23 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Visits the Kingdom of Thaila ..

OIC Secretary-General Visits the Kingdom of Thailand

33 minutes ago
 Tuba Anwar reveals occasional jealousy of her sist ..

Tuba Anwar reveals occasional jealousy of her sisters

35 minutes ago
 realme Aims to "Leap Up" to the Top 03 Spot in Pak ..

Realme Aims to "Leap Up" to the Top 03 Spot in Pakistan by 2024

36 minutes ago
 Rana Sanaullah demands investigation into source o ..

Rana Sanaullah demands investigation into source of alleged cipher published by ..

48 minutes ago
 Unilever Pakistan rehabilitates the village of Ess ..

Unilever Pakistan rehabilitates the village of Essa Rajero, Thatta as part of it ..

53 minutes ago
IBA Karachi and University of Sialkot join hands t ..

IBA Karachi and University of Sialkot join hands to foster family businesses in ..

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan most philanthropic, giving nation in worl ..

Pakistan most philanthropic, giving nation in world: Masood

2 hours ago
 Pakistan announces squads for Asia Cup, ODI Serie ..

Pakistan announces squads for Asia Cup, ODI Series

2 hours ago
 NA dissolved as president approves PM's recommenda ..

NA dissolved as president approves PM's recommendation

2 hours ago
 DM’s parks, facilities witness record-breaking t ..

DM’s parks, facilities witness record-breaking total of over 15mln visitors in ..

2 hours ago
 Seven killed in Layyah road accident

Seven killed in Layyah road accident

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous