KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Malaysia's unemployment rate fell to 4.5 percent in May, from 4.6 percent in April, official data showed Thursday.

According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) statement, fewer unemployed persons were registered at 728,100 in May, compared to 742,700 in April.

It has been on a downward trend since February, said the DOSM.

In May last year, Malaysia experienced an all-time high monthly unemployment rate of 5.3 percent with 826,100 people unemployed.

Thus, in comparison with the same month of the previous year, the number of unemployed persons was smaller yet still above 500,000 recorded during the pre-pandemic period.

Meanwhile, the number of employed persons increased marginally by 0.1 percent to 15.37 million people, from 15.35 million in April.

The employment-to-population ratio was unchanged at 65.4 percent, according to DOSM.

With the latest COVID-19 containment measures, DOSM anticipated the economic sectors to face challenges in maintaining their recovery momentum.