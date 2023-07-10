Open Menu

Malaysia's Unemployment Rate Stands At 3.5 Pct In May

Muhammad Irfan Published July 10, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Malaysia's unemployment rate stands at 3.5 pct in May

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Malaysia saw its number of unemployed people decline further to 584,600 in May from 586,900 in April, recording an unemployment rate of 3.5 percent, official data showed Monday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that the labor market is seen to continue a momentum of steady growth.

According to the DOSM, the number of employed persons in May increased steadily, up 0.2 percent month on month to reach 16.28 million, with the labor force continuing an upward trend.

The labor force participation rate remained at 70 percent in May as in the previous month in the Southeast Asian country.

The DOSM said it believed the labor market would face difficulties as the Malaysian economy is expected to face challenges due to the uncertain global economic situation, expecting the labor force to grow at a modest pace in the coming months.

Related Topics

Malaysia April May Market From Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor ..

UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor on his appointment

7 minutes ago
 ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims i ..

ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims in Somalia&#039;s Hirshabelle

22 minutes ago
 NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyon ..

NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rul ..

Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rule in Bahrain

3 hours ago
 CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future ..

CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future development: Moin-ul-Haque

3 hours ago
 PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuatio ..

PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuation of flood victims in Shakarga ..

3 hours ago
Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of ..

Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of Avalon City as chief guest

3 hours ago
 Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple ..

Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple its capacity from KEZAD

3 hours ago
 LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi ..

LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi before it at 4pm today

4 hours ago
 NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in powe ..

NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in power tariff  

4 hours ago
 Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Lau ..

Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Laundering Case

4 hours ago
 ERC honours Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteers

ERC honours Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteers

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous