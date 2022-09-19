(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Malaysia's vehicle sales increased by 36.16 percent month-on-month to 66,614 units in August, the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) said Monday.

The August figure of vehicle sales is compared to 17,923 units a year ago.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's vehicle production rose to 69,378 units in August from 13,961 units a year ago.

Year to date, Malaysia's vehicle sales surged 62.86 percent to 447,209 units from 274,600 units a year earlier. Meanwhile, the vehicle production soared 70.28 percent to 439,372 units from 258,024 units.

MAA expects the sales in September will maintain the August level despite continued shortage of chips and components.