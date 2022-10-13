(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Malaysia's wholesale and retail trade sales value surged 33.7 percent to 133.7 billion Ringgit (28.56 billion U.S. Dollars) in August from a year ago, official data showed on Wednesday.

The positive growth was contributed by all sub-sectors, namely motor vehicles which soared 185.3 percent, retail trade that jumped 34.

5 percent, and wholesale trade which climbed 16 percent, the Department of Statistics Malaysia said in a statement.

In terms of volume index, wholesale and retail trade registered a 27-percent year-on-year increase to 145.6 points.

The growth was supported by the increase in motor vehicles which surged 169.6 percent, retail trade that rose 30.1 percent, and wholesale trade which grew 7.4 percent.