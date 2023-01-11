UrduPoint.com

Malaysia's Wholesale, Retail Trade Rises 13.9 Pct In Last November

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Malaysia's wholesale, retail trade rises 13.9 pct in last November

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Malaysia's wholesale and retail trade sales grew 13.9 percent year-on-year to register 133.9 billion Ringgit (30.62 billion U.S. Dollars) in November 2022, official data showed Wednesday.

The increase for wholesale and retail trade in November was attributed to the retail trade sub-sector, which rose 22.8 percent to record 58.7 billion ringgit (13.

42 billion dollars), the Department of Statistics said in a statement.

Wholesale trade climbed 5.6 percent to 59.5 billion ringgit (13.6 billion dollars) while motor vehicles surged 17.2 percent to 15.7 billion ringgit (3.59 billion dollars).

For month-on-month comparison, sales value of wholesale and retail trade increased 0.2 percent, contributed by motor vehicles and retail trade that expanded 1.7 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

Related Topics

Vehicles November Billion

Recent Stories

DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampt ..

DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampton

12 minutes ago
 De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing ..

De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing on Chauhary Pervaiz Elahi's pl ..

14 minutes ago
 Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube chann ..

Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube channel

2 hours ago
 US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakist ..

US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th January 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.