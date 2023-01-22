KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 22 (Xinhua/APP:Malaysia's wholesale and retail trade sales grew 13.9 percent year-on-year to register 133.9 billion ringgit (30.62 billion U.S. dollars) in November 2022, official data showed Saturday.

The increase for wholesale and retail trade in November was attributed to the retail trade sub-sector, which rose 22.

8 percent to record 58.7 billion Ringgit (13.42 billion Dollars), the Department of Statistics said in a statement.

Wholesale trade climbed 5.6 percent to 59.5 billion ringgit (13.6 billion dollars) while motor vehicles surged 17.2 percent to 15.7 billion ringgit (3.59 billion dollars