KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) --:Sales value of wholesale and retail trade in Malaysia surged 44 percent year on year to 132.8 billion Ringgit (about 29.86 billion U.S. Dollars) in June, official data showed Thursday.

The positive growth was contributed by all sub-sectors, namely motor vehicles which soared 1,642.8 percent, retail trade that jumped 38.4 percent; and wholesale trade which rose 19.3 percent, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement.

In terms of volume index, wholesale and retail trade registered a growth of 35.8 percent year-on-year to a record 144.3 points.