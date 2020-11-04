Maldives anticipates golden year for tourism in 2022

MALE, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister of Tourism of the Maldives Abdulla Mausoom has said 2022 will be a golden year for tourism in the country, local media reported on Wednesday.

Mausoom was quoted by state-owned PSM news as saying that special activities were being planned to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Maldives' opening up to tourism in 2022.

Maussom said discussions were underway to formulate special programs across the country that would boost the revenue of tourism sector.

Maldives' tourism sector formally began in 1972 and is the country's main GDP contributor.