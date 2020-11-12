UrduPoint.com
Maldives Establishes New Testing Lab As COVID-19 Cases Cross 12,000

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 03:50 PM

MALE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :A new testing laboratory was opened in Dharavandhoo in the Baa Atoll of the Maldives, local media reported Thursday.

State-owned PSM news reported that the new facility was inaugurated by Minister of Health Ahmed Naseem on Tuesday and is expected to begin operation on Thursday.

The facility is capable of testing 96 samples per hour and is expected to help ensure the safety of tourists and resort staff on Baa Atoll.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Maldives crossed 12,000 this week, while the death toll reached 41.

According to HPA data, there are 812 active cases of COVID-19 spread across 11 inhabited islands and 27 resorts.

