UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maldives Extends Health Emergency As Daily Case Count Crosses 600

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 01:20 PM

Maldives extends health emergency as daily case count crosses 600

MALE, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) --:The government of Maldives has extended an ongoing State of Public Health Emergency as daily case counts in the country crossed 600 amid a surge of new COVID-19 infections, local media reported Wednesday.

A circular signed by Minister of Health Ahmed Naseem said that a State of Public Health Emergency, first declared on March 12, 2020, will once again be extended until June 3.

The emergency grants the director-general of public health special powers to quarantine and isolate individuals.

Meanwhile, 601 new COVID-19 infections were recorded in the Maldives on Tuesday as the country continued to break its daily infection record. Data from the Health Protection Agency (HPA) shows that 440 cases were recorded in the capital region of Greater Male alone.

There are currently 6,508 active cases of COVID-19 in the Maldives, including 181 patients who have been hospitalized for treatment. HPA officials have warned that existing restrictions may have to be tightened to curb the spread of cases.

Related Topics

Male Maldives March May June 2020 Media From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Boxing delegation visits Dubai Sports Council ..

16 minutes ago

UNGA President Volkan Bozkir to visit Pakistan 'la ..

9 minutes ago

34 business centers sealed over Corona SOPs violat ..

9 minutes ago

Samsung Invites You to‘Bespoke Home’ Virtual E ..

26 minutes ago

Four FC personnel embraced martyrdom in terrorist ..

27 minutes ago

Husband sets wife on fire in muzaffargarh

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.