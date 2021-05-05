Maldives extends health emergency as daily case count crosses 600

MALE, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) --:The government of Maldives has extended an ongoing State of Public Health Emergency as daily case counts in the country crossed 600 amid a surge of new COVID-19 infections, local media reported Wednesday.

A circular signed by Minister of Health Ahmed Naseem said that a State of Public Health Emergency, first declared on March 12, 2020, will once again be extended until June 3.

The emergency grants the director-general of public health special powers to quarantine and isolate individuals.

Meanwhile, 601 new COVID-19 infections were recorded in the Maldives on Tuesday as the country continued to break its daily infection record. Data from the Health Protection Agency (HPA) shows that 440 cases were recorded in the capital region of Greater Male alone.

There are currently 6,508 active cases of COVID-19 in the Maldives, including 181 patients who have been hospitalized for treatment. HPA officials have warned that existing restrictions may have to be tightened to curb the spread of cases.