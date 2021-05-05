UrduPoint.com
Maldives Fish Exports Grow 19 Pct In 2020

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 01:20 PM

Maldives fish exports grow 19 pct in 2020

MALE, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :-- The Maldives saw its fish exports grow 19 percent in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, local media citing data from the Maldives Monetary Authority (MMA) reported Wednesday.

Data from the MMA showed that Maldives's fish exports declined by 20 percent in the second quarter of 2020 due to the COVID-19 impact on supply chain.

However, fish exports increased by 77 percent in the fourth quarter when the Pacific island country's borders were reopened.

Export volumes increased due to higher demand for frozen and processed fish products, which offset a decline in exports of fresh, chilled, and canned or pouched fish products.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

