Maldives Introduces Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Service

Tue 16th February 2021

Maldives introduces mobile COVID-19 vaccination service

MALE, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The Maldives has introduced a mobile COVID-19 vaccination service to visit households with immobile people, local media reported on Tuesday.

The mobile vaccination service is jointly organized by the Health Protection Agency (HPA), the Maldivian Red Crescent (MRC) and Dhamana Veshi (Urban Primary Healthcare Centre).

MRC Secretary General Fathimath Himya was quoted as saying that the MRC was assisting individuals to register for vaccination and operating an ambulance service for post-vaccination emergencies.The Maldives has vaccinated 43,817 people since Feb. 1, out of which 35,289 have been from the capital region of Greater Male, 8,429 from the atolls, and 99 from resorts.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

