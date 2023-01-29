Maldives president wins presidential primary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has won the ruling Maldivian Democratic Party's (MDP) presidential Primary election, becoming eligible to contest for another term, the preliminary results showed on Sunday.

Preliminary results showed that the MDP was on track to win over two-thirds of the 87 seats in the parliament, the local news media reported.

His challenger, a former president and incumbent speaker of the parliament, Mohamed Nasheed, nonetheless has rejected the results, terming them "flawed."His party says the results are questionable, as voter tallies in some ballot stations did not match the total eligible voters.