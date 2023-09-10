Open Menu

Maldives Presidential Election Heads To Runoff

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2023 | 04:40 PM

MALE, Sept. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :-- The Maldives presidential election Saturday will head to a runoff as results from the Elections Commission of the Maldives (ECM) showed none of the candidates has secured more than 50 percent of votes in the first round to win outright.

Mohamed Muizzu, candidate of the coalition of Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) and People's National Congress (PNC), and incumbent President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih have received the highest number of votes, winning 46.06 percent and 39.

05 percent of the votes respectively, according to figures released by the ECM.

Among 282,395 eligible voters, 225,486 went to the polls with 220,651 valid votes and 4,835 invalid ones, according the ECM.

According to the constitution of the Maldives, a candidate needs more than 50 percent of votes in the first round to win outright. If no candidate obtains such majority, the top two candidates will go to a runoff.

Local media reports said a runoff election will take place on Sept. 30 if required.

