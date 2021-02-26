Maldives receives cold chain, lab supplies from WHO

MALE, Feb. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The Maldives has received a set of cold chain and laboratory supplies from the World Health Organization (WHO) in order to strengthen its response against the COVID-19 pandemic, local media reported here Friday.

WHO South-East Asia Regional Director Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh handed over the supplies to Minister of Health of the Maldives Ahmed Naseem during a virtual ceremony on Thursday.

"With WHO's contributions, the Maldives has made significant progress in its healthcare and development indicators over the past decades," Naseem said.

Dr. Singh said she looks forward to the country's ongoing regional and global leadership throughout the vaccine roll-out and in the recovery from the crisis.

The supplies are expected to strengthen the quality of care and testing for viruses such as COVID-19, measles, rubella and influenza.