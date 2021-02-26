UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maldives Receives Cold Chain, Lab Supplies From WHO

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 02:30 PM

Maldives receives cold chain, lab supplies from WHO

MALE, Feb. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The Maldives has received a set of cold chain and laboratory supplies from the World Health Organization (WHO) in order to strengthen its response against the COVID-19 pandemic, local media reported here Friday.

WHO South-East Asia Regional Director Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh handed over the supplies to Minister of Health of the Maldives Ahmed Naseem during a virtual ceremony on Thursday.

"With WHO's contributions, the Maldives has made significant progress in its healthcare and development indicators over the past decades," Naseem said.

Dr. Singh said she looks forward to the country's ongoing regional and global leadership throughout the vaccine roll-out and in the recovery from the crisis.

The supplies are expected to strengthen the quality of care and testing for viruses such as COVID-19, measles, rubella and influenza.

Related Topics

World Progress Maldives Influenza Media From Asia

Recent Stories

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques makes telephone ..

24 seconds ago

Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral on social med ..

50 minutes ago

Ogra recommends massive increase in POL prices

2 hours ago

Pakistan expresses commitment to continue to compl ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 32 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

3 hours ago

Umar Akmal gets six month relief

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.