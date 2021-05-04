UrduPoint.com
Maldives Records 585 New COVID-19 Cases As Hospital Beds Fill Up

Tue 04th May 2021 | 02:40 PM

MALE, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :-- The Maldives has broken its own daily COVID-19 infection count for the second day in a row with 585 new cases, local media reported on Tuesday.

Data from the Health Protection Agency (HPA) showed that 585 new cases were detected on Monday, and 397 of them were recorded in the capital region of Greater Male where hospital beds have reached 60 percent capacity.

The Maldives currently has 6,033 active cases of COVID-19, out of which 173 patients have been hospitalized for treatment. Infections have surged in the last few weeks, spreading beyond the densely populated capital to neighboring atolls.

Meanwhile, government offices have been advised to work from home and physical classes in schools have been suspended in a bid to control the spread of the virus. The government has also banned sports activities and vehicular traffic between midnight and 4:00 a.m. local time.

Maldivians and work permit holders arriving from India have been required to complete a 14-day quarantine due to the surge in cases there. The normal quarantine period in the country is 10 days.

