Maldives records over 550,000 tourists arrivals in January-June

(@FahadShabbir)

MALE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The Maldives has received over 550,000 tourists between January and June this year, local media citing data from the Ministry of Tourism reported here Monday.

The tourism ministry data showed that 555,494 tourists visited the country by mid-year, with 24.3 percent of them coming from Russia and 18 percent from India.

Data showed that the number of arrivals in the country declined in May and June due to a surge of COVID-19 cases requiring strengthened restrictions on travel.

The country banned arrivals from Asian countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in May.

It received over 555,000 tourist arrivals in 2020, down from 1.7 million in 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.