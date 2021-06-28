UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maldives Records Over 550,000 Tourists Arrivals In January-June

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 04:40 PM

Maldives records over 550,000 tourists arrivals in January-June

MALE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The Maldives has received over 550,000 tourists between January and June this year, local media citing data from the Ministry of Tourism reported here Monday.

The tourism ministry data showed that 555,494 tourists visited the country by mid-year, with 24.3 percent of them coming from Russia and 18 percent from India.

Data showed that the number of arrivals in the country declined in May and June due to a surge of COVID-19 cases requiring strengthened restrictions on travel.

The country banned arrivals from Asian countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in May.

It received over 555,000 tourist arrivals in 2020, down from 1.7 million in 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Bangladesh Sri Lanka Russia Bhutan Maldives Nepal January May June 2019 2020 Media From Asia Million

Recent Stories

UAE is Egypt’s largest trade partner in Middle E ..

11 minutes ago

NYUAD completes research study for treatment of ca ..

26 minutes ago

Ajman DED signs cooperation agreement with ICO

56 minutes ago

Al Jalila Foundation announces Michel Salgado its ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 2,040 new COVID-19 cases, 1,988 reco ..

1 hour ago

Minister of Tolerance, Dominican Ambassador boosti ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.