Maldives Risks Exposure To New COVID-19 Strain: Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 01:40 PM

Maldives risks exposure to new COVID-19 strain: officials

MALE, Jan. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Maldives is at risk of being exposed to the new, highly contagious strain of COVID-19 spreading in Britain, local media citing health officials reported here Friday.

Dr. Nazla Musthafa from the technical advisory group under Health Emergency Operations Center (HEOC) told local media that the new coronavirus strain has been detected in more than 20 countries and regions including major destinations for Maldivian travellers.

Musthafa said that the new virus strain could cause strain on a country's health system.

The Health Protection Agency (HPA) has released new regulations requiring local residents and arrivals from Britain to be quarantined at home for 10 days and take two virus tests.

