UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mali Army In Major Clash With Militants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 09:20 AM

Mali army in major clash with militants

Bamako, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :At least 25 Malian soldiers have been killed and about 60 are missing after militants attacked two military posts in the country's fragile central region, the Malian government said on Tuesday.

The military camps came under attack on Monday at Boulkessy and Mondoro, towns near the border with Burkina Faso, and intense fighting continued on Tuesday with Malian troops backed by air support, sources said.

The Malian army regained control of the attacked positions in Boulkessy and Mondoro, said the government, but much equipment was lost.

It added that 15 jihadist fighters were killed in the assaults.

The assailants at Boulkessy are "suspected members of Ansarul islam", the G5 Sahel said Monday.

The G5 Sahel is a five-nation joint taskforce created in 2014 to try to tackle militant violence in the region.

A local official previously told AFP that two civilians were shot dead in Boulkessy.

A military source said that a large deployment of resources was made after Boulkessy had "fallen into the hands of terrorists".

A local official in a nearby town earlier confirmed that he saw a Malian army helicopter headed towards Boulkessy.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Militants Army Burkina Faso Turkish Lira Border Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

UAE wins ICAO membership for fifth consecutive tim ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Tonga discuss fostering ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler meets top Arab artists at opening of ..

10 hours ago

Ineos among 11 teams to file UCI complaint

9 hours ago

Global stocks turn lower on US manufacturing surve ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.