UrduPoint.com

Mali Bristles Over Warnings Not To Hire Russian 'mercenaries'

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 09:10 PM

Mali bristles over warnings not to hire Russian 'mercenaries'

Bamako, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Mali's ruling junta on Sunday bristled over warnings by Western and regional leaders not to hire "mercenaries" from private Russian security firm Wagner, saying its partnerships are its business.

Former colonial power France last week warned Bamako against such a deal following claims that the West African country's junta is close to hiring 1,000 paramilitaries to train its armed forces and to protect the top brass.

Both France and Germany warned that such a deployment would call into question their military commitments in the poor Sahel country.

And the regional grouping ECOWAS condemned the alleged plan, without naming Wagner, warning it would lead to a "deterioration of the security situation" in Mali.

In a statement Sunday, Mali's foreign ministry said: "Regarding the intention ascribed to the Malian authorities to hire 'mercenaries', the transition government led by the military invokes the exercise of its sovereignty." Without naming any country or Wagner, it said it "would not allow any state to make its choices... and even less to decide which partners it can solicit." The junta slammed "rumours and hit pieces that are part of a smear campaign against our country and its leaders".

The international community, including France and ECOWAS (the Economic Community of West African States), have openly questioned whether the generals who overthrew elected president Boubacar Keita in August 2020 will respect a transition timetable calling for elections in February 2022.

The junta has not commented officially on the existence of contacts with Wagner, but Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga alluded to them last Thursday.

"There are partners who have decided to leave Mali... there are areas that have been abandoned," he said in reference to a redeployment of French forces in the Sahel.

"Shouldn't we have a plan B?" Maiga asked, recalling having said "very clearly that we must be able to look towards other horizons, to widen the possibilities for cooperation in order to bring our national defence under control." President Emmanuel Macron announced in June that France plans a major scaleback of its anti-jihadist Barkhane force in the Sahel after more than eight years of military presence in the vast region.

The north of Mali fell under jihadist control in 2012 until they were pushed out of cities by France's military intervention in 2013.

But Mali, a poor and landlocked nation home to at least 20 ethnic groups, continues to battle jihadist attacks and intercommunal violence, which often spills over to neighbouring countries.

Contacted by AFP, the Malian defence ministry acknowledged the existence of talks.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Poor Russia France Germany Mali Bamako Lead February June August Sunday 2020 From Government Top

Recent Stories

Dubai Tourism provides platform for stakeholders t ..

Dubai Tourism provides platform for stakeholders to get key insights into EXPO 2 ..

1 minute ago
 ADSC, ADNOC unveil three major announcements for t ..

ADSC, ADNOC unveil three major announcements for the 2021 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marath ..

1 minute ago
 RTA leads the world in lifecycle of asset manageme ..

RTA leads the world in lifecycle of asset management: Study

2 minutes ago
 flydubai expands its operations to Romania

Flydubai expands its operations to Romania

16 minutes ago
 IGCF will turn spotlight on impact of conspiracy t ..

IGCF will turn spotlight on impact of conspiracy theories

16 minutes ago
 UAE to play leading role in emerging Global Hydrog ..

UAE to play leading role in emerging Global Hydrogen Market

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.