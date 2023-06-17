UrduPoint.com

Mali Calls For Immediate End Of UN Mission

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Mali calls for immediate end of UN mission

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Mali's foreign minister has called the other day for the UN Security Council to withdraw the peacekeeping mission in his country "without delay," denouncing its "failure" to respond to security challenges.

The country's military rulers have increasingly imposed operational restrictions on peacekeepers and also broke Mali's longstanding alliance with former colonial power France.

"The government of Mali calls for the withdrawal without delay of Minusma," the name of the United Nations force in Mali, said Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop.

"However, the government is willing to cooperate with the United Nations on this issue," Diop said, rejecting all options for changing the mandate of the mission as proposed by the UN secretary-general.

"Minusma seems to have become part of the problem by fueling community tensions exacerbated by extremely serious allegations which are highly detrimental to peace, reconciliation and national cohesion in Mali," said the minister.

"This situation generates a feeling of distrust among the populations with regard to Minusma," he added, noting a recent damning report by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on the behavior of Malian government troops and foreign allies in an anti-jihadist operation in Moura in March 2022.

