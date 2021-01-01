Mali charges six prominent figures with attempted coup: lawyers

(@FahadShabbir)

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :The Malian authorities said Thursday they had charged six prominent figures, including a former prime minister, with seeking to mount a coup, a move that came after a military putsch in August, their lawyers said.

The public prosecutor's office said in a statement that six people were under investigation for "plotting against the government, criminal association, insulting the head of state and complicity."A group of lawyers defending the six said the individuals, who include Boubou Cisse, the last prime minister before the August putsch, had been charged with an "attempted coup."