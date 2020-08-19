Mali coup leaders vow transition leading to fresh elections

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Leaders of a military coup in Mali that detained President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and forced his resignation said Wednesday they would enact a political transition and stage elections within a "reasonable time".

The National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) "decided to take responsibility in front of the people and of history", Ismael Wague, the Malian Air Force deputy chief of staff, said in a state television broadcast.