UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mali Crisis Talks End Urging New Elections And Constitution

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 06:50 PM

Mali crisis talks end urging new elections and constitution

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Talks on finding a political solution to Mali's deepening crisis ended Sunday with calls to hold new elections and revise the country's constitution, an AFP journalist said.

But the gathering notably did not urge dialogue with jihadists, who have been waging a bloody insurgency in the troubled West African country for seven years.

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita convened the "national inclusive dialogue" on December 14 in a bid to regain momentum after a recent surge of ethnic and jihadist violence, although the talks were boycotted by most opposition groups.

Islamists have killed more than 140 Malian troops since September, in a widening insurgency that has also inflamed bloodshed between Fulani herders and sedentary farmers in the country's centre.

The jihadist attacks form part of a Sahel-wide insurgency which national armed forces, backed by 4,500 French troops and UN peacekeepers, are struggling to contain.

The failure to find a military solution to the violence has encouraged a feeling that dialogue with the jihadists is the way out of the crisis.

Keita made no reference to possible dialogue on Sunday, however, despite many delegates backing the option during this week's talks.

Both the government in the capital Bamako and former colonial power France have repeatedly ruled out dialogue with jihadists.

Keita said on Sunday that this week's talks were the "start of a long period during which we must bring about the rebirth of Mali".

"Our country cannot be a drunken ship," he said at a closing ceremony in Bamako attended by some 3,000 people.

The talks were in part meant to reconcile a divided political class in Mali.

But in a display of how deep the fracture runs, most opposition groups in the country snubbed the exercise, an AFP journalist said, citing distrust of Keita.

However, some did attend, including the Coordination of Azawad Movements, an alliance of rebel groups that signed a peace agreement with Bamako in 2015.

The talks concluded with recommendations to hold legislative elections before May 2020, and a referendum on revising the constitution.

A 2017 proposal to reform the constitution to deliver more decentralisation has been blocked by opposition parties in parliament.

Related Topics

United Nations Parliament France Mali Bamako Alliance May September December Sunday 2017 2015 2020 Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

WAM Report: Dubai tops list of tourism destination ..

2 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi breaks Guinness World Records for la ..

2 hours ago

UAE banks&#039; total investments reach AED396.2 b ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Cargo awarded &#039;CEIV Fresh&#039; certif ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme launches tes ..

2 hours ago

Etisalat first operator in MENA to introduce MEC t ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.