Mali: developments since the coup

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Mali has been gripped for months by a political crisis that has sparked the country's worst unrest in years, as a protest movement pushed President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign.

Here is a timeline of the crisis.

- Military coup - On August 18, rebel soldiers seize a military base outside Bamako. They take Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse into custody and drive them to the base, cheered on by crowds gathered in the capital.

Regional bloc ECOWAS condemns the coup and pledges a range of retaliatory actions, including financial sanctions.

Keita appears in a state television broadcast soon after midnight to declare the dissolution of the government and national assembly, and announces that he has resigned to avoid "bloodshed." The coup leaders appear on television hours later to pledge a political transition and new elections within a "reasonable time".

- New strongman - On the 19, army colonel Assimi Goita emerges as the country's new strongman.

The opposition celebrates a coup which has got rid of the president and says it is ready to work with the junta towards a political transition.

The international community condemns the coup and demands a return to constitutional order and the liberation of the president.

- Summit - On the 20, Mali's neighbours, meeting for an emergency summit, call for the reinstatement of Keita and decide to send a delegation to Bamako to seek an "immediate return to constitutional order".

The junta says that a transitional president will be installed. It announces that Mali's borders will be reopened from midnight.

- Coup leaders hailed - On the 21, the coup leaders are hailed by a crowd at the foot of Bamako's independence monument.

The United States suspends military aid to Mali.

On the 22, a West African delegation led by former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan arrives in Bamako for talks with the junta and the toppled president.

- Keita not to rule - On the 23, the junta announces a three-year transition led by the military and agrees to free Keita.

After three days of negotiations the junta and the west African envoys separate on the 24, without having struck an accord on the conditions for transferring power to civilians. The two sides say that Keita does not want to rule.