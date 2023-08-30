Open Menu

Mali Ex-rebels Accuse Army Of More Air Strikes

Published August 30, 2023

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Former rebels in northern Mali on Tuesday accused the armed forces of carrying out new strikes on their positions, reflecting mounting tensions in the flashpoint region.

A spokesman for the Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA) told a reporter that the armed forces carried out air strikes on the group at Anefis, in the Kidal region, for the second day running.

He did not give details of any losses.

Local elected officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that air strikes had taken place but did not give further details.

The army used social media to report that the air strikes around Anefis had targed "columns of armed terrorist groups' vehicles" preparing to attack civilians and military posts.

