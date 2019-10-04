Mali govt urges unity as number of troops killed in militants attack rises

Bamako, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The death toll in two jihadist attacks this week on Malian military camps near the Burkina Faso border has risen to 38 soldiers, the defence minister said on Thursday, calling for unity.

"I am very proud... of these paratroopers, who defended their positions. But unfortunately, today... we buried 38 bodies," Ibrahima Dahirou Dembele said on national radio.

The minister speaking from the scene of one of the attacks at Boulkessy said 33 missing soldiers had been found alive, eight of whom were receiving treatment. He did not say how many more, if any, were still missing.

An earlier death toll following the attacks on Monday and Tuesday put the number of fatalities at 25 troops, with dozens missing.

"In spite of this hard blow, we have to stick together.

It's a tough difficult fight. But in the face of this war, we have to remain united behind our leader (President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita)," the minister added.

The militants aboard heavily-armed vehicles raided two military camps at Boulkessy and Mondoro.

Fifteen militants were killed in the raids, according to government figures, which began early Monday and were quelled more than a day later.

The attacks were eventually subdued with the help of Malian special forces and foreign allies, including French warplanes and helicopters.

The militants made off with a large quantity of arms, ammunition and equipment -- local media stated about 20 vehicles were captured, including some mounted with machine-guns.

Three days of national mourning declared by Keita began on Thursday.