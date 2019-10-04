UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mali Govt Urges Unity As Number Of Troops Killed In Militants Attack Rises

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 08:20 AM

Mali govt urges unity as number of troops killed in militants attack rises

Bamako, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The death toll in two jihadist attacks this week on Malian military camps near the Burkina Faso border has risen to 38 soldiers, the defence minister said on Thursday, calling for unity.

"I am very proud... of these paratroopers, who defended their positions. But unfortunately, today... we buried 38 bodies," Ibrahima Dahirou Dembele said on national radio.

The minister speaking from the scene of one of the attacks at Boulkessy said 33 missing soldiers had been found alive, eight of whom were receiving treatment. He did not say how many more, if any, were still missing.

An earlier death toll following the attacks on Monday and Tuesday put the number of fatalities at 25 troops, with dozens missing.

"In spite of this hard blow, we have to stick together.

It's a tough difficult fight. But in the face of this war, we have to remain united behind our leader (President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita)," the minister added.

The militants aboard heavily-armed vehicles raided two military camps at Boulkessy and Mondoro.

Fifteen militants were killed in the raids, according to government figures, which began early Monday and were quelled more than a day later.

The attacks were eventually subdued with the help of Malian special forces and foreign allies, including French warplanes and helicopters.

The militants made off with a large quantity of arms, ammunition and equipment -- local media stated about 20 vehicles were captured, including some mounted with machine-guns.

Three days of national mourning declared by Keita began on Thursday.

Related Topics

Militants Defence Minister Vehicles Burkina Faso Border Media From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Customs officials issued new SRO to hide Rs 80 bil ..

8 hours ago

Bahrain issues travel warning for its citizens to ..

9 hours ago

Al Ain Club grants Hazza Al Mansoori, Sultan Al Ne ..

9 hours ago

UAE participates in San Marino Captains Regent ina ..

9 hours ago

Emir of Kuwait receives telephone call from UN chi ..

9 hours ago

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.