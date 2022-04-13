UrduPoint.com

Mali Helicopter Fired 'close To' UK Peacekeepers: London, UN Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Mali helicopter fired 'close to' UK peacekeepers: London, UN source

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :A Malian army helicopter fired several rockets "close to" British members of a UN peacekeeping force in the country, the UK defence ministry and UN said Tuesday in the first such incident of its nature.

The incident was the first of its kind between Mali, newly backed by Russian forces, and UN peacekeepers, a UN source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"We are aware of a recent incident in Mali in which rockets were fired by a Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) helicopter close to a detachment of UK personnel," a defence ministry spokesman said in a message to AFP.

"All UK personnel are safe and accounted for, and the circumstances surrounding this incident are being investigated," he added.

The incident took place in the area of Tessit, near Gao city in the east of the country.

According to a diplomatic document seen by AFP, the Malian army fired six rockets from its helicopter.

The document says almost all Malian helicopters are flown by Russians assisted by Malian co-pilots.

The statement questioned whether several MINUSMA contingents could remain in place if Russian troops were involved.

Last week Richard Mills, the US deputy ambassador to the UN, denounced an "unacceptable" incident, which took place on March 22 when a Malian helicopter "fired rockets near peacekeepers in eastern Mali".

United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric on Tuesday said a UN investigation into the events was underway.

A team from the UN peacekeeping mission in Sudan is ready to go to Moura in central Mali as soon as the Malian authorities give air access to the area, he added.

According to a diplomat who spoke anonymously, paramilitaries from the Russian company Wagner are suspected to have been involved in this incident alongside the Malian army.

France and other Western nations have denounced the Malian authorities' alleged use of the controversial Russian private security group. The Malian authorities have said they do not use mercenaries.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Russia Company Mali Gao United Kingdom Sudan March All From

Recent Stories

Canada's Alberta Province Cuts Ties With 3 Russian ..

Canada's Alberta Province Cuts Ties With 3 Russian Regions Over Ukraine - Russia ..

8 hours ago
 Kremlin Not Commenting on Detention of Medvedchuk ..

Kremlin Not Commenting on Detention of Medvedchuk in Ukraine

8 hours ago
 Russia, China Seek to Become Leading Space Powers ..

Russia, China Seek to Become Leading Space Powers - US Defense Intelligence Agen ..

8 hours ago
 Photo of Medvedchuk in Handcuffs Shared on Zelensk ..

Photo of Medvedchuk in Handcuffs Shared on Zelenskyy's Telegram Channel

8 hours ago
 US on Russia's Concerns About Finland, Sweden Join ..

US on Russia's Concerns About Finland, Sweden Joining NATO: Addition Will Bring ..

8 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes US reaffirmation of longstanding ..

Pakistan welcomes US reaffirmation of longstanding bilateral ties

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.