Mali Junta Backs 18-month Transition Government

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 01:10 AM

Mali junta backs 18-month transition government

Bamako, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :The head of Mali's military junta, Colonel Assimi Goita, vowed to establish an 18-month transition government Saturday, at the close of talks on returning the country to civilian rule following last month's coup.

An expert group appointed by the junta adopted a charter for an 18-month transition government, the president of which would either be a military officer or a civilian.

"We make a commitment before you to spare no effort in the implementation of all these resolutions in the exclusive interest of the Malian people," Goita said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

