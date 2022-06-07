UrduPoint.com

Mali Junta Sets Two-year Delay Until Civilian Rule

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Mali junta sets two-year delay until civilian rule

Bamako, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Mali's military rulers announced on Monday they would delay until March 2024 a return to civilian rule following double coups that have been denounced by countries in the region and foreign powers.

Junta leader Colonel Assimi Goita signed a decree read out on state television saying that "the duration of the transition is fixed at 24 months (from) March 26, 2022".

Mali has undergone two military coups since August 2020, when the army ousted elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Its military rulers had pledged to return power to civilians by February 2022 but subsequently extended the timetable, incurring regional sanctions.

Mali is struggling under those sanctions imposed by other countries in West Africa for its perceived foot-dragging over restoring civilian rule.

Anger at the mounting toll in the country's battle against militants unleashed protests against Keita, paving the way for the coup by disgruntled army officers in August 2020.

A second de-facto coup occurred in May 2021, when strongman Goita pushed out an interim civilian government and took over the presidency.

The violence gripping Mali since 2012 has involved attacks by militants linked to Al-Qaeda and the so-called Islamic State group, but also an assortment of self-declared militias and bandits.

Related Topics

Africa Militants Army Mali February March May August 2020 TV From Government

Recent Stories

US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to ..

US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to Provide Russians Info - State ..

8 hours ago
 UK PM braced for Tory no-confidence vote

UK PM braced for Tory no-confidence vote

8 hours ago
 US Authorities, Agencies, Pharmacies Waste 82Mln C ..

US Authorities, Agencies, Pharmacies Waste 82Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses - Report ..

8 hours ago
 PML-N government to overcome energy crises, says S ..

PML-N government to overcome energy crises, says Shahid Khaqan

8 hours ago
 Ghulam Muhammad appointed as Secretary Science and ..

Ghulam Muhammad appointed as Secretary Science and Technology Division

8 hours ago
 Kuwait supermarket pulls Indian products in protes ..

Kuwait supermarket pulls Indian products in protest as row grows over Prophet re ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.