Mali junta 'strongly' condemns 'illegal' ECOWAS sanctions: statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Mali's ruling junta said it "strongly" condemned "illegal" sanctions imposed on the country by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

In a statement read on national television overnight Sunday to Monday, the military regime's spokesman Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga announced the recall of Bamako's ambassadors to the West African nations involved and the closure of air and land borders with them.