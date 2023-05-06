Mali junta to hold vote on new constitution in June

(@FahadShabbir)

Bamako, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Mali's military junta announced Friday a referendum on a new constitution to be held on June 18 in a delayed step towards a return to civilian rule in the insurgency-wracked west African nation.

The referendum had been scheduled for March 19 but was postponed indefinitely as the impoverished Sahel state most battle and separatist insurgencies broke out in the north in 2012.

Government spokesman colonel Abdoulaye Maiga read out a decree on state television saying the country would be called upon "to decide on the constitution" in June.

The new constitution is the first major step in plans the military has invoked to justify continuing to govern until 2024, following the ouster of former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August 2020.