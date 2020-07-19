Mali mediators call for power-sharing govt to end crisis

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :West African mediators trying to resolve Mali's political crisis called Sunday for a power-sharing government and a new constitutional court in their latest bid to calm tensions.

After days of talks with the government and the opposition, mediators from the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States proposed the current ruling coalition make up 50 percent of a new unity government.

The proposed 30 percent should be members of the opposition and the remaining 20 percent from civil-society groups.