UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mali Mediators Call For Power-sharing Govt To End Crisis

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 08:50 PM

Mali mediators call for power-sharing govt to end crisis

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :West African mediators trying to resolve Mali's political crisis called Sunday for a power-sharing government and a new constitutional court in their latest bid to calm tensions.

After days of talks with the government and the opposition, mediators from the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States proposed the current ruling coalition make up 50 percent of a new unity government.

The proposed 30 percent should be members of the opposition and the remaining 20 percent from civil-society groups.

Related Topics

Mali Sunday From Government Unity Foods Limited Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP celebrates graduation of second batch of gen ..

1 hour ago

Road to Red Planet: UAE’s contribution to humani ..

2 hours ago

Dubai’s Hamdan Sports Complex gets featured in & ..

3 hours ago

Ma’an&#039;s third social incubator to focus on ..

4 hours ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in 3rd meeting of G20 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.